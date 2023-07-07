The leaders of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have signed nearly 40 trade agreements, including one aimed at reviving a hydro-electric scheme.

There are currently 38 agreements between South Africa and the DRC spanning agriculture, defence, energy, health, and trade and investment.

The Grand Inga Dam project is a series of seven proposed hydro-electric power stations across the Congo River. If built as planned, it will be the largest of its kind in the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will always stand with the DRC as it seeks to restore peace in the east of the country.

He was speaking when he co-chaired the 12th session of the SA-DRC Bi-National Commission alongside his counterpart President Felix Tshisekedi.

“Is a conflict that’s being processed and addressed by our regional organisations as well as by the African Union and SADC are involved as well as the east Africa community and all those processes like dialogue, negotiation and conflict resolution it involves people appointed and chosen in those dialogues.”

