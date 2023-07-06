President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will always stand with the Democratic Republic of Congo as it seeks to restore peace in the Eastern part of that country.

Ramaphosa is in the DRC, where he co-chaired the 12th session of the SA-DRC bi-national commission alongside President Felix Tshisekedi.

He says the conflict in the Eastern DRC is receiving undivided attention.

“Is a conflict that’s being processed and addressed by our regional organisations as well as by the African Union and SADC are involved as well as the East Africa community and all those processes like dialogue, negotiation and conflict resolution it involves people appointed and chosen in those dialogues,” says Ramaphosa.

