President Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time delivered a strong message on the current situation prevailing in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Millions have been displaced and thousands killed as M23 rebels and government forces fight a protracted war in that region.

Delivering opening remarks as the chair of the AU Peace and Security Council, Ramaphosa said the volatile situation has continued for too long and the situation is untenable.

“We agree that the volatile security situation in the eastern DRC has gone on for far too long and is clearly untenable. We cannot but be troubled by this humanitarian catastrophe that continues to unfold. We cannot but be horrified to see people being butchered, women and girls violated. “

Meanwhile, M23 Political Spokesperson Lawrence Kanuka has called on the international community to send a team to investigate what he calls the unfolding genocide in the eastern DRC where government forces are fighting with the rebels.