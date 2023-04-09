Director at Accountability Now- Advocate Paul Hoffman says South African authorities have no appetite to extradite the notorious Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates. This follows Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola’s announcement of the re-arrest of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.

Bester was arrested by Tanzanian police on Friday along side his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Mozambican national, Zacharia Alberto.

The UAE denied South Africa’s extradition request for Rajesh and Atul Gupta. Lamola, has expressed his department’s intent to appeal the UAE authorities’ decision.

However, Advocate Hoffman says there is very slim chance that the Gupta brothers would be brought back to South Africa to face a criminal trial.

“They were major benefactors of the ANC. They are in business with the members of the family of the former President, Jacob Zuma. And in their case I think it is highly unlikely that the Guptas would ever see the inside of a court room let alone the inside of a jail.’

The Gupta brothers were understood to have been in custody in a Dubai prison following last year’s high-profile arrest.

However, reports have emerged that the brothers were spotted in Switzerland late last month.

Gupta family members and associates are accused of fraudulent activities and state capture corruption.

