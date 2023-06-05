The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says they are currently investigating the incident where 11 people were killed in a major collision in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The crash occurred when a long-distance bus and a minibus taxi collided on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki on Sunday afternoon.

The crash investigation team is expected to reconstruct the crash scene and conduct a full mechanical investigation on both vehicles to establish the main factors that possibly contributed to the fatal crash.

RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane explains:

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation has sent a team of crash investigators to the Eastern Cape to establish the cause of the major collision that claimed the lives of 11 people over the weekend. The bus is alleged to have been transporting 18 occupants, while the minibus was transporting 16 occupants towards Lusikisiki when the crash occurred. 11 people (nine adults and two children) died on scene and 15 were injured.”