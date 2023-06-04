Eastern Cape Transport Department Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says 11 people have died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a long distance bus.

The crash occurred on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki, and the road has been closed.

Binqose says rapid response teams are on the scene.

“Sadly the death toll has now risen to 11, two more bodies were recovered as emergency personnel were on the scene trying to rescue those who have been injured. We know it was a head-on collision, it happened between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki this afternoon. We are advising those travelling between Lusikisiki to rather travel on alternative roads. Family members of those who died are being informed. We are calling on people who have any info on family members to reach the nearest police station,” adds Binqose.

Meanwhile in Limpopo, three people have died and one was injured after two vehicles collided on the R37 at Ga-Mashamothane village near Burgersfort.

The driver of one of the vehicles has been hospitalised. The deceased are the other driver and two female passengers. Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says they suspect speeding as a possible cause.

“The accident involving two vehicles happened along the R37 near Ga-Mashamthane. Officers attending the scene cite speeding as a possible cause of the accident. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life, we send our deepest condolences to the families and the relatives.