Three people have died in crashes on Free State roads since the start of the Easter weekend.

Spokesperson for the Department of Police Roads and Transport, Hillary Mophete, says between yesterday and today, the province’s roads have seen four crashes.

Mophete says however, traffic volumes so far this year are much lower that last year.

“So, in comparison to the previous years, we note that there has been a decrease in the traffic volumes during this Easter compared to last year and indeed it is evident in the number of incidents as well as fatalities. We’ll continue to monitor the roads and give you updates.”