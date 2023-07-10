The driver of a car involved in a fatal collision on the N1 between Brackenfell Boulevard and the R300 off-ramp in Cape Town has been arrested on a charge of culpable homicide. Five children were killed and six others injured when the car collided with a barrier.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, says the man will appear in court once he has been charged.

According to reports, a Ford Bantam LDV was traveling on the N1 direction Cape Town from the Koue bokkeveld Koue Bokkeveld to Du Noon when the vehicle made an accident. 11 People were in the LDV and five people passed away on the scene. An adult male was arrested and will appear in court once charged. An adult female passenger was taken to Brackenfell SAPS for counseling.