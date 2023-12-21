N1 near Modimolle reopens after fatal crash; 2 lives lost

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The N1, outside Modimolle in Limpopo, has been opened for traffic following the multiple-vehicle crash that claimed two lives. Six others were injured.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says the collision happened when a sedan abruptly applied brakes to avoid a truck which was making a U-turn.

“It is reported that a total of six vehicles were involved in a pile-up that sadly resulted in the death of an adult male and a four-year-old boy, six other people sustained varying levels of injuries. As department, we are saddened by the incident. We send our condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery the road is now open after it was closed for emergency services.”