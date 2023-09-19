A protest has erupted at the intersection of Perth Road and Portland Avenue in Westdene west of Johannesburg.

It is alleged that minibus taxi operators are fighting for routes.

However, several roads have been closed to traffic.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged drivers to use a different route.

“The situation is calm at the moment and officers are on scene to assist with traffic control and to open the roadway. The actual corral between the two associations is not yet being confirmed. Expect delays in the area,” adds Fihla.

*GP – WESTDENE*

Perth Road/Portland Avenue

