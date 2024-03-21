“Choosing new leaders will be fitting tribute to Sharpeville victims”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The leader of Rise Msanzi, Songezo Zibi, says choosing new leaders will be a fitting tribute to the victims of the Sharpeville Massacre.

He was speaking after laying a wreath at the Sharpeville Memorial Site outside Johannesburg in honour of the 69 people that apartheid police shot and killed during an anti-pass march on this day 64 years ago.

Zibi has decried the deplorable conditions that the people of Sharpeville live in.

“If you want to honor the people that fell in this place 64 years ago, we must make sure that we have different leaders because they knew 64 years ago that they needed new leaders, not these leaders who come with a large convoy of cars with hundreds of bodyguards, shut down the streets, live well, drink well and get fat while the people go hungry with no food. This is not the future that the people who fell in this place 64 years ago fought for, we cannot continue like this.”

Human Rights Day 2024 | RISE Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi lays wreath at Sharpeville Massacre memorial site

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Apa Pooe, has described Sharpeville Day as a turning point in South Africa’s history.

“Sharpeville Day, the Sharpeville massacre was a turning point in the history of the liberation of this country. It was as a result of Sharpeville Day that we had many political parties being banned. It was as a result of Sharpeville Day that many of our leaders went to prison. It was as a result of Sharpeville Day that the United Nations had to sit and declare apartheid as a crime against humanity. It was as a result of this day that apartheid was recognized as something that needs to be fought with all the might.”

Below is PAC Secretary-General Apa Pooe’s full interview with SABC News: