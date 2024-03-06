Survivors and families of Sharpeville Massacre decry delay in housing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Descendants of Sharpeville Massacre victims and survivors say they have been disappointed by government. This after efforts by a Good Samaritan to allocate land and build them homes is being frustrated by prolonged processes at the Emfuleni Local Municipality. They have now urged government to intervene.

77-year-old Sharpeville Massacre survivor, Dineo Elizabeth Moleko says she lost two sons during the latter years of apartheid. She also bears a scar after she was hit with a baton by police during the pass law protests that tragically culminated in the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960.

“I also have a scar from the Sharpeville shooting, I was hit with a baton by the blackjack police,” says Moleko.

Moleko and other Sharpeville Massacre survivors attributed an almost two-year delay on a project meant to provide housing for them and other beneficiaries initiated by a local businessman, to the Emfuleni Local Municipality. She accused them of being insensitive and uncaring.

“Our government is jealous, especially the officials they don’t like it when Good Samaritans try to help people and they are also failing to help people. Honestly, we are being failed by our government because this project was launched over two years ago up until now, nothing has happened,” Moleko added.

Sibusiso Ntseele, a local businessman who allocated parts of his 800-hectare land and initiated a project to build the houses, echoed Moleko’s sentiments saying the delays by the Emfuleni Local Municipality are thwarting his goodwill project.

“Since this project has started it has been frustration after frustration. Right now, as I’m talking to you, we’re also facing the issue of land grab syndicates trying to move in. You’re fighting left right and centre and every possible way,”

Emfuleni Local Municipality spokesperson, Makhosonke Sangweni says the municipality, which was placed under section 139 administration by the provincial and national governments, are following procedure and that they’re not trying to block the housing project.

“At the time when we got to know of this, they had not made an application formally to the municipality. Then after a lot of discussion with them, they made an application and the application is going through processes and now it’s at the final stage which is the municipal tribunal committee which is constituted by professional bodies like environmentalists and town planners.”

Town planners say it normally takes about eight months for a municipality to rezone land but despite the prolonged delay the municipality says the process is almost complete.

Sharpeville Massacre families accuse Emfuleni of frustrating Good Samaritan housing project: