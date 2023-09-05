Johannesburg Emergency Services are on the scene after an Egoli Gas truck caught fire in Braamfontein, Johannesburg this afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. No injuries or fatalities have been reported. People are urged to avoid the area.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, ” A truck on fire has been reported as a Egoli [Gas] truck that is on fire. We have vehicles that just arrived on scene and we will give further details as soon as we know and do investigations of what started the fire.”