Reports of clashes between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and police are currently emerging from the Johannesburg CBD. At least five students were arrested during a peaceful vigil organized by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Braamfontein.

This is in light of the nationwide shutdown scheduled for Monday.

For the Record: In a peaceful march in Braamfontien this evening police have started shooting at people who posed no threat or harm to anyone. Police have started to violate the right of people to a peaceful protest! #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/QfAn3g1BsF — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 19, 2023

The EFF earlier on Sunday rejected the deployment of the army across the country ahead of the party’s planned nationwide shutdown. Its statement reads in part that, “This act demonstrates the bloodthirsty nature of the current government and the intolerance of the ruling party to dissent and opposition.”

‘Operation Prosper’

Parliament has confirmed the deployment of 3 474 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel under ‘Operation Prosper’ in collaboration with the South African Police Services – for the prevention and combating of crime, as well as the maintenance and preservation of law and order in South Africa.

