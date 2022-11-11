Members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) have brought Braamfontein in Johannesburg to a standstill, as they demand that Mayor Mpho Phalatse urgently address their wage issues.

Roads in and around the City of Johannesburg have been blocked off as the special council sitting is set to get under way.

On Thursday, the workers blockaded the M1 motorway at Braamfontein in both directions.

Motorists are being rerouted to avoid the congestion.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️ Motorists are advised that some roads around the Metro Centre vicinity in Braamfontein have been closed off to traffic, this is due to the meeting arranged by the City of Johannesburg employees affiliated to SAMWU this morning.#JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/zmBgiwTbXl — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 11, 2022



The video below reports on the latest in the Braamfontein:

