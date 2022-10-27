City of Johannesburg mayor and the Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse says it’s good to be back in office.

Phalatse gave a short statement at Thursday’s council meeting in Braamfontein.

She was reinstated as executive mayor in Johannesburg following a court judgment that found that her ousting during a no-confidence motion last month was unlawful.

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Dada Morero who was voted in as mayor has since stepped down.

Phalatse says she hopes there will be stability in the city going forward.

“The last three weeks have been long, tumultuous and painful…..and traumatic for our residents…..it is good to be back, where they belong,” says Phalatse.

We’re back to conduct the business of Council and the City at large. pic.twitter.com/dVM8tVHP9C — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 27, 2022

Phalatse says the judgment should serve as a warning to all politicians.

She says, “This judgment should act as a warning to politicians across the country who do anything and even undermine the law to grab power for the sake of accessing resources instead of doing the work of delivering quality services to residents. During this time, we will also be reviewing all decisions that were made by the illegal ANC executive especially those that sought to facilitate corrupt acts in the city.”