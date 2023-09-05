Johannesburg Emergency Services say five people were injured and taken to hospital after an Egoli Gas truck and an adjacent commercial building caught fire this afternoon.

Fire-fighters have since extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says, “The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services has managed to extinguish the fire at De Korte street in Braamfontein. The information that we received is that employees of Egoli Gas were working when the truck and the building in front of them caught fire. Five people were injured and taken to different medical facilities around the City. We are going to be doing preliminary investigations into what had caused the fire and where the fire had started.”

Update from EMS spokesperson: