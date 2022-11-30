Authorities are evacuating people as strong winds fan a fire that is burning toward the Seaview informal settlement in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The blaze has destroyed two houses at Beach View.

The provincial coordinator for the humanitarian organisation, the Gift of Givers, Corene Conradie is on the ground.

She says a hall has been identified to accommodate evacuated residents, however transporting them is still a challenge.

Conradie says they are working with the fire department to get more resources.

“We are working very close with the fire department and we are trying to evacuate the people. The fire department vehicles are also stranded on the ground as they are unable to access the fire. The wind is picking up very badly and the fire is spreading rapidly. We are trying to source helicopters to fight the fire from air and also 4×4 vehicles are urgently needed that can transport water tankers to access the area.”