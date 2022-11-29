Gift of the Givers says it will be assisting Nelson Mandela Bay firefighters, with necessities including water to help put out fires in the metro.

Two houses have been destroyed by the fire at Beach View, and the wind was fanning the flames toward Sea View on Tuesday night.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says they have been asked by disaster management to assist.

“Hot meals will be provided, as well as bottled water and other supplies that fire fighters require in these challenging times. If additional water supplies are required, Gift of the Givers will send tankers from other parts of the Eastern Cape. We have built 45 boreholes in Gqeberha to assist with Day Zero. These boreholes will become a source of water to help assist firefighters and bring the fire under control.”