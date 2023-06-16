Relief aid is expected to be flown in to Citrusdal after the access road to and from the area was washed away following days of heavy rain in the Western Cape.

The Cederberg Municipality has established a Joint Operational Centre to deal with the challenges and flooding.

The municipality says the persistent rain has caused havoc to infrastructure and many people have been displaced.

The access road to Citrusdal from the N7 washed away due to the extreme river overflow.

Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management authorities have called in the use of a helicopter from the SANDF and put up two of their own helicopters to deliver aid into Citrusdal and Vredendal.

Gift of the Givers will provide relief aid to the areas and the organisation is appealing for more donations.

Floods leave a trail of damage in the Western Cape: