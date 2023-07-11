Rand Water has issued a reminder to residents in some parts of Johannesburg to prepare for a 58-hour planned water shutdown.

The shutdown is expected to last between Tuesday evening and Friday morning. This is due to Rand Water’s planned maintenance on its network.

Other Municipalities such as Rustenburg Local Municipality, Mogale City and the Rand West will also be affected.

Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo says, “Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customers by issuing a twenty one day advance notification to allow the entities to plan and execute appropriate contingency plans. We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the implementation of this maintenance project. However, planned maintenance on Rand Water infrastructure is necessary to ensure future sustainable supply of water to our customers.”

Rand Water planned water interruptions: Mzakhe Mtshweni