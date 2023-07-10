Johannesburg Water has urged the city’s residents to stock up on water ahead of supply shutdown. The water outage will affect areas including Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central.

The water utility’s Gugulethu Quma has called on residents not to panic …

“We should not be panicking. We should appreciate that this is a planned shutdown and we have control over the process rather than an unplanned situation. This shutdown is for Rand Water. It will be doing some maintenance interventions in Vereeniging and Eikenhof Pump Station, which supply about 60% of JHB.”

Rand Water has issued a reminder to residents in some parts of Johannesburg to brace and prepare for a 58-hour planned water shutdown.

Other municipalities such as Rustenburg Local Municipality, Mogale City and the Rand West will also be affected.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maro says, “Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customers by issuing a 21-day advance notification to allow the entities to plan and execute appropriate contingency plans. We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the implementation of this maintenance project. However, planned maintenance on Rand Water infrastructure is necessary to ensure future sustainable supply of water to our customers,” Rand Water Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo explains.

Rand Water planned water interruptions: Mzakhe Mtshweni