President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Western countries to walk the talk, regarding promises of financing initiatives made to African countries.

He was addressing the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, currently underway in Paris.

Issues being discussed at the summit, which wraps up today, include the repercussions of the multiple climate, energy, health, and economic crises, particularly in the most vulnerable countries.

Ramaphosa says that African countries want to see action.

“We want to see the talk being walked. A hundred billion dollars was promised per year and many of us will testify that a hundred billion dollars has never really been made available and this should stand out as something that needs to be addressed. Sometimes, we sit at conferences like this and say, yes, we’ll make this available, and we believe you, but now the tyre must hit the tar. We must now see action flowing from that.”

[WATCH]: H.E President @CyrilRamaphosa at the Palais Brongniart delivering his remarks at the Closing Ceremony of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France. #NewGlobalFinancingPact#BetterAfricaBetterWorld https://t.co/5K3ssFeyEf — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 23, 2023

Pres. Ramaphosa addressing the New global financial PACT summit in Paris: