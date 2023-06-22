President Cyril Ramaphosa will join other heads of state at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in the French capital, Paris, on Thursday.

The two-day summit is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Over 300 delegates are gathering to lay the groundwork for a renewed financial system suited to the common challenges of the 21st century, including fighting inequalities and climate change and protecting biodiversity.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa is off to the French Republic where he will attend and participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit to be held in Paris, France on 22 – 23 June 2023 at the invitation of his counterpart, the His Excellency President @EmmanuelMacron.… pic.twitter.com/s2O2qZxDAv — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 21, 2023

Global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and others have been under tremendous pressure to transform as countries in the global south feel neglected.

The summit in Paris will also focus on scaling up investment in green infrastructure, designing innovative financial solutions for climate vulnerability and addressing the thorny issue of debt crisis among developing countries.

Recently, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Kenyan President William Ruto have called on global financial institutions to expedite transformation.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa will be joined by over 30 heads of state in Paris to tackle a number of global challenges.