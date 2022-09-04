President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on police officers in the country to be vigilant at all times when fighting crime.

He says this will assist to combat high levels of crime but warns that must be done in accordance with the objectives of the Police Safety Strategy.

He was speaking during this year’s police commemoration day at the Union Building in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa says it is the police’s right to make sure that they are decisive in defending their own lives in order to avoid the increasing number of police officers killed while in the line of duty.

33 police officers lost their lives in the last financial year.

Ramaphosa is calling on all South Africans to rally behind the police in fighting crime.

SAPS Commemoration Day

