President Cyril Ramaphosa says the South African Police Service commemoration day event should mobilise society to become part of the fight against crime in South Africa.

In paying tribute to the 33 police officers who have passed away in the last year, at the commemoration event at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said it is sad that many of these police officers have died at the hands of criminals whilst on duty.

The president said it is important for communities to work with the police in order to bring perpetrators to book.

He also said that this day marks the extent to which crime continues to be rife in the country and society has to be involved.

“It should also serve to mobilize society against the killing of our police officers. No society can remain silent when criminals have clearly declared war on the police. Our men and women in blue represent the authority of the state, and any attack on them is a direct attack on the state.”

SAPS Commemoration Day I President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address:

Slain officers paid the ultimate price

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the 33 police officers who died in the line of duty in the past financial year paid the ultimate price in pursuit of a safer South Africa.

Also speaking at the commemoration event, Cele said: “We come together to celebrate their dedication and zeal for staying true to the mandate of the South African Police Service, healing and satisfaction.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s address:

Additional reporting by Tshepo Phagane