President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the Africa-China Roundtable dialogue to thank the Chinese government for helping the continent deal with and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several African leaders including the African Union (AU) Chairperson and President of Comoros, Azzali Assoumani attended the meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit which was held at the Sandton Convention Centre, north of Johannesburg.

Several African leaders including from Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Namibia, Zambia also attended.

China donated Personal Protective Equipment and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, President Ramaphosa was the Chair of the AU and had to lead a drive to secure drugs for the continent.

He has personally thanked China for its generosity.

Africa’s voice

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to push for Africa’s voice at all multi-lateral institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Brettenwoods institutions.

The discussion was also seen as a precursor for the forth- coming Forum for Africa Corporation (FOCAC) in China next year.

President Xi says China and Africa will speak with one voice at all international stages.

VIDEO: BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue:

