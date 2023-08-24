Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to push for Africa’s voice at all multi-lateral institutions including the UN Security Council and the Brettenwoods institutions.

He was speaking during the Africa-China Roundtable discussion on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit which ended in Sandton.

The Roundtable discussion was attended by several African leaders including Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Namibia, Zambia, and the AU Chair and President of Comoros, Azzali Assoumani.

The discussion was also seen as a precursor for the forthcoming Forum for Africa Corporation (FOCAC) in China next year.

President Xi says China and Africa will speak with one voice at all international stages.

Meanwhile, President Xi has called for joint efforts in building a community of shared development and in making sure that no country is left behind in the process of global modernization.

Xi made the remarks in a speech at the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

The meeting was chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, with Xi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi all present, while Russian President Vladimir Putin participated virtually.

In addition, more than 60 leaders or representatives from African countries and other emerging markets and developing countries, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff, and other heads of international and regional organizations also attended the event.

In his keynote speech titled: “Hand in Hand Toward a Community of Shared Development”, Xi pointed out that development embodies people’s aspirations for a better life, and said this remains the top priority for developing countries and a timeless theme for humanity.

As the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is due for a midterm review this year, the delivery of most of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals remains slow, which Xi said is a cause for concern, while the global development endeavor faces formidable challenges.

Xi said the international community must pursue the larger interests of all countries, respond to people’s concerns, and restore development to the center of the international agenda. – Additional reporting by Reuters

