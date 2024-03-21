Ramaphosa pays tribute to all those who supported SA liberation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to all those who supported South Africa’s liberation.

He is delivering the keynote address at the national commemoration of Human Rights Day in Sharpeville outside Johannesburg.

The event includes the commemoration of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre when apartheid police shot and killed protesters who were marching peacefully against discriminatory pass laws.

Earlier this morning, Ramaphosa joined the families of the victims of the massacre in a wreath-laying ceremony.

He says as the country celebrates 30 years of Democracy we must appreciate the human rights we’ve received.

“This year we celebrate 30 years of freedom and as we celebrate this milestone we will reflect on the journey that we have taken toward the full realisation of the fundamental freedom contained in our Bill of Rights. Before this Bill of Rights which is in our Constitution the majority of us did not have any rights whatsoever and these rights that we now have are rights that we must cherish, are rights that we must protect and are rights that we must always extend.”

