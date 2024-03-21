sabc-plus-logo

Home

LIVE: Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville

  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville. The day happens at a time when the country is preparing for the general elections to be held on May 29, 2024.

Human Rights Day Commemoration in Sharpeville:

Author

MOST READ