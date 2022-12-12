President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will rapidly increase the construction of new generating capacity and accelerate the procurement of renewable energy, amongst others, amid the rolling blackouts.

In his weekly newsletter, the President says these will be some of the urgent steps taken to remedy the dire situation.

South Africa has now been plunged into stage five rolling blackouts after Eskom implemented stage six last week.

1/2 Due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations, loadshedding has unfortunately been escalated to Stage 5 until further notice. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 10, 2022

While the energy crisis continues to negatively impact the lives of South Africans, the President notes some improvements.

Ramaphosa states, among other things, that following the uncertainty of the global COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa’s economy and society are in recovery mode.

He cites the GDP growth by 1.6%, export increase by 4.2% and job creation as some examples of this recovery.

In addition, despite the difficulties of crime, gender-based violence, poverty and hunger in the country, the president believes that change is taking place and that the road to recovery and to building a better South Africa can be achieved.

More details in the tweet below:

We are a people of optimism, even as we brace against harsh winds. We are a people who love our country and wish for its success. We are a nation that perseveres, and that never gives up.https://t.co/vhxsRYxoJ4 pic.twitter.com/9kiUbNZWTD — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 12, 2022