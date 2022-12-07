Eskom has announced that stage 6 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 12:00 pm until further notice.

The power utility says that this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

Eskom says it will publish a full statement in due course.

#Loadshedding is currently in progress. Please check your schedules for your relevant time slot. Schedules can be downloaded from https://t.co/UzMtttaJ4q Municipal customers need to consult their municipalities for schedules. pic.twitter.com/GmfnFtr8ql — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 7, 2022

Earlier, Eskom announced that Stage 4 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 9am in the morning until further notice.