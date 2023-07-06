President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sorrow upon learning of the passing of Essop Pahad, a revered struggle veteran and former Minister in the Presidency.

In a statement Ramaphosa said Pahad, dedicated his life to the fight against apartheid, passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to the liberation of South Africa.

In offering his heartfelt condolences to Pahad’s family, friends, and comrades, Ramaphosa recognised the immense contribution made by the late veteran to the country’s struggle for freedom.

Pahad’s political life:

Pahad’s journey began 65 years ago when he joined the Transvaal Indian Congress, embarking on a path that would lead him to endure security crackdowns, bans, and exile as he fought against the oppressive regime.

As a Parliamentary Counsellor to President Thabo Mbeki and later as a Minister in the Presidency, Pahad played a pivotal role in shaping the early years of South Africa’s democratic state. Known for his intellectual prowess and strategic thinking, he brought his deep understanding of social injustices and inequality to bear on the transition to democracy. Pahad’s efforts were not confined to the national stage; he also championed a non-aligned and activist South Africa on the global platform, ensuring the nation’s presence was felt on international issues.

Service to the nation

Ramaphosa highlighted Pahad’s unwavering service to the nation, characterised by pride, principled action, pragmatism, and an unmistakable charm, tempered by a sharp tongue when necessary. Despite the demands of public life, Pahad remained deeply devoted to his wife, Meg, and was a loving father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by his family.

The passing of Pahad marks the loss of a remarkable individual who dedicated his life to the betterment of South Africa. President Ramaphosa, along with the entire nation, extends their gratitude for Pahad’s invaluable contributions and prays for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

The funeral service for the late Pahad will be held today at West Park Cemetery, marking a final farewell to the esteemed struggle stalwart. The official programme is scheduled to commence at 14:30 at Heroes Acre, where family, friends, and dignitaries will gather to pay their respects.

Prior to the funeral service, the body of Pahad will be taken to Barry Hertzog Avenue, allowing mourners an opportunity to pay their last respects. The procession to the cemetery will begin at 13:30, with the funeral cortege making its way from the designated venue.

