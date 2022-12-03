President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering the possibility of taking the Section 89 Panel Report, handed over to the Speaker of Parliament this week, on legal review.

Led by retired Justice Sandile Ngcobo, the Panel said the President may have a case to answer regarding the 2020 alleged robbery of US currency amounting to more than R9 million allegedly stolen from his Phala Phala farm. The cash was allegedly from the sale of buffalo at the farm.

The President’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed to SABC News that Ramaphosa is leaning towards taking the report on review.

Ramaphosa is currently consulting different stakeholders on the matter and a decision will be announced soon.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa was expected to make an announcement to the nation, but this was not done.

ANC NEC meeting did not discuss Ramaphosa’s intentions to step down or not: Mashatile

The NEC adjourned after meeting briefly and will reconvene on Sunday to discuss the expert panel’s report on the Phala Phala matter.

ANC NEC’s Phala Phala meeting adjourned: Pule Mabe

Mashatile says Ramaphosa did not attend the NASREC meeting. “The President was not in the meeting. He’s busy consulting as far as we are concerned. The issue of the President putting his intention to resign or not didn’t arise. It’s only now that the officials are going to be meeting with him, probably tomorrow, if he’s back from Cape Town.”

Reaction to adjournment of ANC NEC meeting: Angelo Fick:

Meanwhile, Corruption Watch is calling on President Ramaphosa to take full accountability for his alleged role in the Phala Phala robbery debacle.

Corruption Watch’s Executive Director, Karam Singh says: “It’s concerning that we find ourselves in this moment when we believe we had turned a corner in the error of state capture. So much faith had been put in the executive to lead the fight against corruption. It does raise serious questions about the conduct of our leadership. Their involvement in business that includes transferring of large sums of cash, as well as cover-up.”