African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised a number of issues being faced by society, including poverty, unemployment and inequality, during his Workers’ Day address.

Cosatu’s national May Day celebration is under way at the Bethlehem Showgrounds in the Free State.

Ramaphosa called for unity among members of the tripartite alliance.

“As much as Workers’ Day is taking place during a very difficult time for our country, we want to say that issues such as poverty, unemployment and inequality are challenges that can only be effectively addressed if we, as the alliance continue working together to ensure that the ideals set out in the NDR are indeed achieved,” says Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party (SACP) called for unity among members of the working class.

General Secretary Solly Mapaila says, “We want to over-emphasise this point, that workers’ unity is the main weapon towards their victory. Therefore, we are committed to working with workers to strengthen the working class and unity across the board. We have made a call for the reconfiguration of the alliance in our country to maximise the importance of working class power and the critical tool of using political power in our hands as a movement.”

