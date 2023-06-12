President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an interim responding affidavit in the urgent application at the Bhisho High Court filed by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane seeking to stop the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) from investigating allegations of maladministration and impropriety against him.

The allegations relate to the the awarding of degrees at the University of Fort Hare. In the application the President has been cited as the first respondent.

Ramaphosa wants the application to be struck off the roll or dismissed with costs. Ramaphosa also added that Mabuyane’s application for a judicial review on the decision by the President to instruct SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration against him at Fort Hare has no prospect of success.

He bemoaned the four working days given to him by Mabuyane to reply to his application,saying this caused prejudice to him.

Independent probe

On Friday last week (9 June 2023) the convocation of the University of Fort Hare wants an independent investigation into the allegations of academic fraud at the institution. The call comes as the SIU is busy with its investigation into maladministration and fraud at the university, including the alleged academic fraud.

The President of the convocation, Andile Mini, says the convocation approached the management of the institution back in 2021 already regarding the issues of academic admission, and the tarnished image of the university. Mini says their concerns were met with indifference saying the university failed to acknowledge the gravity of the situation.

