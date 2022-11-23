President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed cooperation in science and innovation between the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa when he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

The two men held talks over lunch at 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence.

Since 2015, the two countries have collaborated in a Newton Fund Partnership which trains young people in radio astronomy in Sub-Saharan Africa, marine food security in the Indian Ocean, bio-medical research and innovation, and support for entrepreneurs in the informal economy.

Ramaphosa says he wants South Africans to receive more scholarships from the UK.

“Over 800 South Africans have benefited from the Chevening Scholarship Programme, and there are currently over 130 South African PhD candidates studying in the United Kingdom yesterday. I had the occasion to meet some of them, they are young – some of them are women and they have embraced the opportunity to study in the UK with great enthusiasm. As the South African government and the Republic of South Africa, I would like to see these number increase threefold.”

The President also engaged with both South African and British business people later in the day in an effort to find and consolidate new trade and investment opportunities.

Other engagements included visiting the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew which focus on conservation as well as the Francis Crick Institute where South Africa has been collaborating in COVID-19 and tuberculosis research.

