President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, on day two of his state visit to Britain meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Kew Royal Botanical Gardens and the Francis Crick bio-medical research institute.

He will also attend the UK-South Africa Business Forum before being hosted at a banquet by the Mayor of London.

Ramaphosa has a lunch appointment at 10 Downing Street with new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak where matters of policy affecting the two governments will be aired including energy, skills development and education and tourism.

The President will also have the opportunity to engage with both South African and British business people later in the day in an effort to find and consolidate new trade and investment opportunities.

Other engagements will include visiting the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew which focus on conservation as well as the Francis Crick Institute where South Africa has been collaborating in COVID-19 and tuberculosis research.

President Ramaphosa’s address to lawmakers of the British Parliament: Mzwandile Mbeje

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa at Westminster Palace, London, to address the Joint Sitting of the House of Lords and House of Commons the first day of his State Visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/7fh5j9C9hR — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 22, 2022