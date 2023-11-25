Ramaphosa calls for gender equality, condemns violence against women

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged men and boys to treat women as equals, emphasizing the importance of respect and solidarity in the fight against violence towards women and children.

The occasion was a walk marking the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Child campaign.

Addressing a gathering of hundreds of young boys and men who joined him for the walk on the Durban beachfront, Ramaphosa stressed the need for a collective effort to combat abuse and violence.

The campaign, observed globally, seeks to raise awareness and call for an end to gender-based violence.

“As we are gathered here, we are promoting the respect of boys and generally of men for the humanity of women. We are saying as men and as boys that yes, the women of South Africa, we are undertaking that we will respect you, we will work with you, and we will treat you as equals. There is nothing that is making me as a man better than a woman. Down with a man who rapes women and children, down,” declared Ramaphosa.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to address the national launch of the campaign in Mpumalanga later today, reinforcing the ANC’s commitment to eradicating violence against women and children.

The African National Congress has embarked on a nationwide ‘Raising A Boy Child’ campaign, launched here in KwaZulu-Natal, that engages boy children in various activities including dialogues, workshops, camps aimed at raising their level of consciousness and mobilising them as… pic.twitter.com/s2jY9Ps9Y9 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 25, 2023

ANC STATEMENT ON 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST VIOLENCE AND ABUSE OF WOMEN AND CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/FHSeW5tjzg — African National Congress (@MYANC) November 25, 2023

IN PICTURES: This morning’s successful #RaisingABoyChild Peace Walk in Durban, led by the ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa, drew an impressive turnout of young boys and men. 👏🏽#ANCAtWork 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/8odFFSLK4u — Sihle Zikalala (@sziks) November 25, 2023