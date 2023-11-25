16 Days of Activism against GBV kicks starts in Middelburg

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign will kick off today at a stadium in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

It’s part of the international campaign, the Elimination of Violence against Women, which runs until December the tenth on International Human Rights Day.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has organised a march in Cape Town in solidarity with the global movement against Gender-Based Violence.

DA ward Councillor in Bonteheuwel, Angus McKenzie, says there should be consequences for perpetrators of violence.

“What you’re dealing with is a legacy of no repercussion for the action. When someone gets away with something all the time, he’s going to continue to do it and he’s gonna change his own mind, so he’s gonna change his own view of life if there are no repercussions for his action. So what you do need is a sort of line drawn in the sand.”

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa kick starts his weekend activities in KwaZulu-Natal by walking along the Durban beachfront with a group of young boys as part of the first day of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Later, he will visit Umzimkhulu in the south of the province where he is expected to engage with members of the community.

Again acting in his capacity as ANC leader, Rampahosa will round off his day with an engagement with business people at a convention centre in Durban.