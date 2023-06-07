President Cyril Ramaphosa has held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed “issues related to the well-known African initiative to find a solution to the Ukrainian conflict,” it added.

According to the statement, Putin will receive a delegation of several African heads of state in the near future.

“Preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg at the end of July and the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August were also discussed,” the Kremlin said.

On Tuesday, President Ramaphosa said the African Peace Initiative that comprises several African Heads of State is now ready to depart to Moscow and Kyiv in order to embark upon finding a resolution for the war in Ukraine.

President Ramaphosa held a virtual meeting with them in preparation for this journey.

Speaking at the Union Buildings during the Portugal state visit to South Africa, Ramaphosa said the war has gone on far too long now.

“We are now at the stage where we are going to visit Kyiv and Moscow and our mission is a peace mission really and we want to double as road to peace. The first thing we discussed among ourselves is that we want to listen to both sides. They need to outline to us their perspective on the war,” Ramaphosa explained.