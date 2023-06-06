Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has expressed appreciation regarding the African Peace Initiative that several African Presidents will be embarking upon to resolve the war in Ukraine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Portuguese counterpart:

The Portuguese President is in South Africa on state visit.

De Sousa says despite his country being a member of the EU and NATO and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it respects South Africa and Africa’s efforts.

“We would like to thank your role in this African Peace Initiative concerning Ukraine involving other African Heads of State knowing how important your specific role is, trying to meet conditions for a future that would respect the job of United Nations and at the same time listen to the two parties and telling them what is the African view.”