President Ramaphosa concludes Eswatini visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his short visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini. Ramaphosa met with King Mswati the third at Lozitha.

Eswatini is a member of the SADC regional bloc.

Ramaphosa’s visit comes as the Kingdom of Eswatini continues to face calls for democratic reforms.

The agenda of the meeting between President Ramaphosa and King Mswati the third was not disclosed.

The two leaders have affirmed their commitment to strong historical bonds between the two nations including growing political and trade ties.

They further want to continue working together for a better future.