Rand Water has announced that pumping capacity at all its systems has been restored after a power failure at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday.

The power failure was caused by a thunderstorm. Affected areas include South Hills, Midrand, Naturena, Berea and Linden in the Johannesburg Metro.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo, “Rand Water is pleased to announce that full pumping capacity has been restored in all its systems and gradually filling the depleted reservoirs. However, we urge all consumers to use water sparingly as we have observed an increase in water demand due to high temperatures.”

