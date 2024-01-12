Psychiatrists to testify in Enoch Ndou Christmas murder trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In the ongoing trial of Enoch Ndou, accused of the Christmas Day murder of seven family members in Jimmy Jones near Malamulele in 2021, the High Court in Thohoyandou is set to hear testimony from two psychiatrists today.

These experts will provide insights into their findings regarding Ndou’s fitness to stand trial.

The psychiatrists had previously declared Ndou unfit to stand trial, a conclusion that has been admitted into evidence by the High Court. The state, however, has raised concerns about the lack of supporting evidence for these findings.

State prosecutor Advocate Zwodangani Mabodi argued that the expert opinions should not be admitted as evidence, citing non-compliance with the Criminal Procedure Act. Mabodi contended that the conclusions lacked substantiation and called for the psychiatrists to appear in court to defend their findings.

During the trial, Ndou, who is accused of killing seven family members, including two nephews, a nephew’s wife, and four children aged between one and 12 years old, broke down and cried.

The defence countered the state’s arguments, asserting that the experts should be called to clarify their findings.

Outcomes of Enoch Ndou mass-murder case:

Thohoyandou High Court dismisses an application that Christmas murder accused Enoch Ndou be admitted to a mental institution for evaluation, demanding documentation proving a history of mental ailment. Ndou shot and killed his seven relatives on Christmas in 2021 #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/2tuYaelUXm

— Pimani Baloyi (@PimaniBaloyi) July 17, 2023