The High Court in Thohoyandou in Limpopo, has ordered that the multiple murder accused Enoch Ndou, undergoes psychological assessment at Hayani Psychiatric Hospital in Thohoyandou.

Ndou is being tried for the 2021 Christmas Day murder of seven members of his family, his two nephews, the wife of one of them as well as four children. He will be assessed by three different psychiatrics between the 7 September and 7 October.

The psychiatrists are expected to furnish the court with their findings on Ndou, 10 days after his release.

Judge Thogomelani Tshidada has postponed the case to the 23 October 2023.

“We are told that the institution available to assist with your evaluation which is Hayani Psychiatric Hospital here in Thohoyandou, only has space for your admission on the 7th of September 2023. And you will be detained for the purpose of your evaluation at Hayani Psychiatric Hospital until the evaluating officials are done and your matter will then be postponed to the 23rd of October 2023 for you to return before this court wherein we will deal with the report from your evaluation.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ndou family, Daphney Ramavhanda says they welcome the court’s decision.

“As the family, I think we expected with the things that he have done, obviously, he has to be evaluated mentally, and he has to be admitted, but we as a family, we know him to be okay. So, if the outcomes turned out to be something else we will be shocked, because we knew him to be fine.”

Ndou broke down in tears when he appeared in court earlier this week: