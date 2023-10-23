Trial of man accused of killing seven family members resumes today

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The trial of a 51-year-old man accused of gunning down seven relatives in a village near Malamulele in Limpopo on Christmas Day is expected to resume today in the High Court in Thohoyandou. Enoch Ndou was referred for a psychological assessment to determine his fitness to stand trial. Ndou is accused of killing seven family members following an alleged dispute in the Jimmy Jones village two years ago.

“The court is expected to receive the assessment report before deciding on the way forward. During the beginning of the trial in July this year, Ndou wept and screamed in court, saying that he is a mental patient and successfully applied to be taken for mental observation. This comes after his lawyer previously submitted that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia earlier in his life. Ndou has been in custody since his arrest.”

