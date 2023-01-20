Free State MEC for Education Tate Makgoe says it’s important to ensure that education is accessible to learners, especially those in townships and rural areas. He says township schools are now producing good results because of all efforts to get them properly resourced.

The Free State obtained 88.5 % in the 2022 matric results, putting them ahead of the entire country. Makgoe and his department celebrated the Top 100 achievers of the province at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein.

Closing the gap between rural and urban schools is one of the main reasons the Free State keeps winning. Free State MEC for Education, Tate Makgoe could not be more proud of the 2022 cohort who obtained 88.5 % in the matric finals.

This is the fourth year in a row that the Free State takes the lead. Makgoe says the Class of 2022 experienced various disruptions including Covid-19 and severe load shedding yet has been able to produce remarkable results.

For those who made it to the top 100, the honour is immense and unbelievable.

“I am the top achiever of history and the first blind learner to do maths in my school and get 50 %. I am truly happy,” a learner says.

“It is a great feeling to know that all the hard work that I put in when I was preparing for the exams has paid off,” another learner adds.

“The class of 2023 should be focused and listen to their teachers. They must also remember where they come from so that they will know where they are going,” a learner explains.

Not only did the province retain the top position, but Motheo and Fezile Dabi snatched top positions in the top 10 performing districts in the country. Four out of five districts made it to the list, and Motheo district leads the pack. The province’s Lejweleputswa is the only district left out of the country’s top ten.

“To be number one in the country is a dream comes true. We have been second a couple of times and wanted to get this position. It feels good. This win came because of the efforts of everyone involved, the teacher, parents and even unions. The officials from these districts have made hard work a lifestyle. I am happy,” Motheo district director, December Moloi reiterates.

Known for his white suits, Education MEC Makgoe makes an appearance with the suit when the province wins. Makgoe has applauded teachers who have made it possible for the province to remain on top.

The MEC has especially thanked teachers for ensuring that learners progressed to Grade 12 received attention and passed their exams. He has implored them to continue to be a positive influence.

“I am especially elated with the results coming from the township schools because they show that there is nothing wrong with the black child. It just shows that these schools need the right people and the right resources and the school will even surpass the results coming from town and former Model C schools,” says Makgoe.

Free State Premier, Sisi Ntombela says she is honoured that since she took the hot seat, the province has recorded the top position four years running.

“I am truly happy. In fact, I am emotional. These results show that we have a province that is working,” says Ntombela.

About 38 000 learners sat for the 2022 examinations in the province. More than 15 000 achieved bachelor passes.