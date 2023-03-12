Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe will be laid to rest in Bloemfontein today.

Among the dignitaries expected to attend his funeral are Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The video below reports on the funeral proceedings:

Makgoe died alongside his protector, Warrant Officer Vuyo Mdi, last Sunday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with two cows on the N1 near Winburg.

Warrant officer Vuyo Mdi honoured:

The driver of the vehicle was injured and transferred to hospital.

Free State Director-General Kopung Ralikontsane said Makgoe has been granted an official provincial funeral category one.

This means that it will have prescribed police ceremonial honors.

“So we are expecting a full house at the funeral of late MEC Tate Makgoe. You would know that he was a very popular individual, well-known across the length and breadth of our country. Every single household in the Free State knows MEC Makgoe. Either through radio or through television media or even in person. Because he has been visiting quite a number of our places, our schools everywhere across the country including the learners,” adds Ralikontsane.