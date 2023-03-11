Flags will be flown at half mast in the Free State from Saturday afternoon ahead of the funeral of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Makgoe and his protector, Warrant Officer Vuyo Mdi, died in the early hours of Sunday morning after their car hit a cow on the N1 in Windburg.

Free State Director-General Kopung Ralikontsane says Makgoe has been granted an official provincial funeral category one.

This means that it will have prescribed police ceremonial honors.

“So we are expecting a full house at the funeral of late MEC Tate Makgoe. You would know that he was a very popular individual, well-known across the length and breadth of our country. Every single household in the Free State knows MEC Makgoe. Either through radio or through television media or even in person. Because he has been visiting quite a number of our places, our schools everywhere across the country including the learners,” adds Ralikontsane.

The video below is reporting on the memorial service: